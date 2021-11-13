Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

It began as a prize-winning magazine issue and became a cultural flashpoint, and now “The 1619 Project” is coming out as a book. It arrives at a time when dozens of bills around the country have been proposed or enacted that call for various restrictions on books seen as immoral or unpatriotic. Two bills passed in Texas specifically mention the “1619 Project.” Meanwhile, “The 1619 Project” book already has reached the top 100 on the bestseller lists of Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com. Independent bookstores plan to donate copies to schools.