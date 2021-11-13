Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist

By CHARLENE PELE

Associated Press

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao has opened in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure by the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao. That is the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China’s policies and human rights record. The exhibit’s curator said the city’s mayor responded with “firmness and delicacy” to the request, but never considered canceling the show. It runs through Feb. 13 at the city’s Museum of Santa Giulia.