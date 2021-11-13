Harris ends France trip with flowers for 2015 attack victims

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has laid flowers at a Paris memorial to mark the anniversary of Islamic State attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital six years ago. Her stop on Saturday at the Le Carillon bar, one of multiple nightspots and sites attacked by gunmen and suicide bombers on Nov. 13, 2015, closed out a four-day trip to France. She laid a bouquet of ivory flowers at the foot of a victims’ memorial and spoke to people inside the bar. On its counter, 13 candles in the French colors of blue, white and red had been lit to mark the anniversary.