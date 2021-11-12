SKorean candidate takes tough line on NKorea nuclear program

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition presidential candidate says he will strengthen military cooperation with the United States and Japan if elected to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threat. Yoon Suk Yeol also says he will strive to make North Korea a leading foreign policy priority for the U.S. government. Yoon’s stance could draw an angry response from North Korea. Since becoming the conservative main opposition party’s nominee last week, Yoon has been leading public opinion surveys for next March’s election to choose the successor of current liberal President Moon Jae-in.