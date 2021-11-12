New San Francisco center to share classical music with all

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new performance arts center designed to increase public access to classical and jazz music opened in San Francisco on Friday. Yo-Yo Ma, who spent the better part of the pandemic playing cello to an online audience, helped inaugurate the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s new campus by playing an energetic cello suite on Friday. The conservatory’s Bowes Center is a towering campus that houses students and provides them classrooms and a recording studio under one roof. It also features a street-level recital hall with huge glass windows to let passersby watch students hone their craft. The conservatory plans to offer free admission to 90% of its concerts each year.