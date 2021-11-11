Ethiopia’s detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — American and British citizens have been swept up in Ethiopia’s mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans under a new state of emergency in the country’s escalating war, The Associated Press has found. Thousands of Tigrayans have already been detained and fears of more such detentions soared on Thursday as Ethiopian authorities ordered landlords to register the identities of their tenants with police. Meanwhile, men armed with sticks have been seen on some streets as volunteer groups seek out Tigrayans to report them. Ethiopia’s government says it is detaining Tigrayans suspected of supporting forces from the Tigray region who are nearing the capital Addis Ababa after a year of war.