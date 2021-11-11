Czech PM, government formally resign after election defeat

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government have resigned in a formal step required by the Constitution following last month’s parliamentary election. Babis says he has sent the resignation letter to President Milos Zeman. Zeman is expected to ask Babis to stay in office until a new government is appointed. A coalition of five parties that has a majority after last month’s election has signed a deal to rule together. The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament. It’s candidate for the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, has been asked by Zeman to form a new government.