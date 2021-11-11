Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday evening while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. It says staffers are heartbroken by Winter’s death and the aquarium will be closed Friday to give them time to grieve. Winter was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, forcing its amputation. “Dolphin Tale” was released in 2011 and chronicled Winter’s recovery and the unprecedented effort to fit her with a prosthetic tail. A sequel followed three years later.