Palestinian PM: Only two-state solution can end ‘apartheid’

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister has warned Israel that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of “apartheid.” Mohammed Shtayyeh told foreign reporters on Wednesday that this will eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character. The Israeli government sworn in last June consists of parties from across the political spectrum, including supporters and opponents of Palestinian statehood. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and has refused to meet with Palestinian officials, though he is open to measures to improve daily life in the occupied territories.