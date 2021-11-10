Mexico loses bid to stop auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Christie’s auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts has gone ahead despite the Mexican government’s appeals to stop it, the latest round in Mexico’s losing battle to stop such sales. Christie’s Paris branch auctioned off 72 sculptures and figurines from the Maya and Olmec cultures despite Mexico’s claim that the pieces were national treasures and part of its national heritage. Fifteen other items failed to sell. One stone Maya carving gent for almost $800,000 (692,000 euros). One Mexican archaeologist wrote that the sales showed that writing letters to officials and auction houses isn’t enough.