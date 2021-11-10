Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host talks next week in Washington with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. The Nov. 18 meeting will be the first with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since Biden took office in January. And it will be the first since 2016 of what had been near-annual summits between the North American neighbors. President Donald Trump, who had complicated relationships with the leaders of both countries, did not continue the tradition. Biden has tried to stabilize relations with both nations after ties became frosty under Trump, who feuded with Trudeau on trade and other issues.