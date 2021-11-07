Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit. Kerry is President Joe Biden’s climate envoy and he steams from talks with Chinese officials to news conferences to photos with Indigenous women from the threatened Amazon. Kerry served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama. He is now part negotiator and part cheerleader for faster global climate efforts. Kerry’s voice has grown hoarse toward the end of the U.N. climate summit’s first of two weeks in Glasgow from his mission of rallying global climate efforts that are threatening to hit a wall at home.