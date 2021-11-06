Libya’s ruling council says FM suspended, barred from travel

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s ruling presidential council says it has suspended the county’s chief diplomat, accusing her of not coordinating foreign policy with the council. The three-member council acts as Libya’s president and its decree Saturday says it also has barred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from traveling abroad pending an investigation into what it describes as monopolization of foreign policy. A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate circumstances behind the decision. There was also no immediate comment the minister. the decision came more than six weeks before scheduled elections.