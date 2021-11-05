Union: Halt donor money until university affirms free speech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The union for faculty members at the University of Florida is urging donors to withhold contributions and scholars and artists to turn down invitations to campus. They are making both requests in an effort to force administrators to affirm the free speech rights of school employees. The United Faculty of Florida made the demand on Friday in response to university leaders prohibiting three professors from being paid as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging a new Florida elections law that critics say harms voting rights. The professors were told by administrators that doing so would put the school in conflict with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has pushed the elections laws.