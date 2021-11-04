Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russia analyst who helped provide information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation. That’s according to the Justice Department. The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face. Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in Durham’s probe. Danchenko functioned as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was paid by Democrats to examine ties between Russia and Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.