Australia regulator demands face-scanning firm delete photos

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

An Australian privacy authority has ordered facial recognition company Clearview AI to destroy face images it has collected from Australians. It’s the latest challenge for the New York startup that has angered privacy advocates around the world over its practice of “scraping” photos from social media to identify people wanted by police and other government agencies. Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said Wednesday that the company breached Australians’ privacy by pulling their personal data from the web and disclosing it through a facial recognition tool. Falk’s office and its British counterpart jointly opened an investigation into Clearview last year.