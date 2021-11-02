Witness: Rittenhouse said people ‘were trying to hurt him’

By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.” Dominick Black said Tuesday he was stunned when Rittenhouse called him seconds after the first shooting to say he had just shot someone. He was the first witness after opening statements at Rittenhouse’s murder trial cast him in sharply different lights. Testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.