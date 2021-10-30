Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

BEIRUT (AP) — Kuwait has followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut on Saturday. The moves came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates..