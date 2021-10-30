Gay people who come out later in life face unique obstacles

By ASHLEY DUONG

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Research from the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute for Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy shows that people in the U.S. are coming out as gay at a younger age than previous generations. But there’s still a segment of the LGBTQ community that waits until much later, and they face unique challenges, including greater fear and anxiety. Brad and Cyndi Marler were married for more than three decades and had raised two children when they decided to come out in the their late 50s. After selling their home in a small Illinois town, they’ve moved to separate apartments in Chicago. Brad says it’s like a second adolescence, while Cyndi says she’s still figuring herself out.