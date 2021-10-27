United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female. The State Department said Wednesday it expects to be able to offer the option more broadly early next year. The United States’ special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, says the change brings the government documents in line with “lived reality.” The department didn’t disclose who’s getting the first passport, declining to say whether it’s an intersex Colorado resident who’s been in a legal battle to get one since 2015.