Excerpts from Blackhawks sexual assault investigation report

By The Associated Press

The full, 107-page report from the independent investigation of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations from 2010 was made public. It describes in great detail the encounters between video coach Brad Aldrich and a player who sued the team earlier this year alleging Aldrich sexually assaulted him. The report also reveals how and when team officials learned of the situation and their inaction. It concluded that the Blackhawks violated their own sexual harassment policy by not holding any investigation 11 years ago upon letting Aldrich choose to take part or resign. Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar said 139 witnesses were interviewed for the report.