Bowman out as GM of US men’s Olympic hockey team

By JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writers

CHICAGO (AP) — Stan Bowman has resigned as general manager of the U.S men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics after an investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he knew about the situation and did not report it to authorities. USA Hockey says a replacement would be named in the near future. Bowman said in a statement: “In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside. I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”