Zimbabwe’s Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has accepted a prestigious German prize in honor of her work in Frankfurt. In her speech, she called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world. Dangarembga is the first Black woman to win the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($29,100) and has been awarded since 1950. Dangarembga is known for her works including the bestselling novel, “Nervous Conditions” and its sequel, “This Mournable Body.”