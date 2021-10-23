Skip to Content
AP National News
Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

By ADEL OMRAN
Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush spoke with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital Tripoli, a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections in December. Libya still faces a number of obstacles before its people can go to the polls, including unresolved issues over the country’s elections laws and occasional infighting among armed groups. 

