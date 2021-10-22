Free community college expected to be cut from spending bill

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

President Joe Biden’s long-sought goal of free community college appears to be a victim of cost-cutting in his social spending plan. This would deal a major blow to his vision for a historic expansion of educational opportunity to all Americans. Biden acknowledged as much during a televised town hall on Thursday night, citing the political realities created by a couple of holdout Democratic senators. Still, he pledged that the fight was not over. He told the CNN audience that, “We’re going to get free community college in the next several years and across the board.” Biden pointed to other provisions in the legislation, including increased Pell Grants for low-income students, as a way to make up some of the difference.