Belarus scraps short-lived mask mandates amid virus surge

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have abolished mask mandates, less than two weeks after their introduction for the first time in the pandemic and a day after the country registered a record number of new coronavirus infections. The decision came after Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed mask mandates as unnecessary during a meeting with officials earlier this week. The mask mandates were introduced on Oct. 9 for the first time in the pandemic amid a new wave of contagion. Belarusians had been required to wear medical masks in all indoor public areas, including public transport and stores. Lukashenko, who has run Belarus for over 27 years, had initially dismissed coronavirus concerns as “psychosis” and refused to impose any restrictions,