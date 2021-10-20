For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

By ALICE FUNG and MATTHEW CHENG

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The 47-mile, five-hour ride around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. It was inspired by the tendency of tired commuters to fall asleep on public transit. The first “Sleeping Bus Tour” last weekend sold out entirely. One of the first passengers said he had insomnia and found the tour “more interesting” than he expected. Some passengers came prepared with blankets and travel pillows and swapped their shoes to slippers.