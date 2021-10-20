Coast Guard had earlier notice about California oil spill

By AMY TAXIN and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Records show the Coast Guard received multiple reports of a possible fuel spill off the Southern California coast earlier than previously disclosed. Documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press also show the Coast Guard asked local authorities to investigate about 15 hours before its own personnel confirmed the crude oil spill, which came from a leaking undersea pipeline. The internal sheriff’s department’s memo says the Coast Guard received reports of a possible spill about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The department sent out a boat to search for the spill. But the sun went down, and authorities no longer had visibility to keep searching. Previously, Coast Guard officials said the first boat search occurred Saturday morning.