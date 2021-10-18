Witnesses: Ethiopian military airstrikes hit Tigray capital

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses say Ethiopian military airstrikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, returning the war abruptly to Mekele after several months of peace.. The airstrikes on Monday were confirmed by two humanitarian workers. They came days after a new military offensive was launched against the Tigray forces who have fought Ethiopian and allied forces for nearly a year. Spokespeople for the military and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed didn’t immediately respond to questions. Tigray along with areas of fighting in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions are under a communications blackout, challenging efforts to verify information.