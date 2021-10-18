Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WOJSLAWICE, Poland (AP) — During the German occupation of Poland during World War II, the Germans imprisoned Jews in ghettoes and murdered them in death camps like Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor. But they also shot them in fields and forests near their homes, leaving behind mass graves across Poland. Those graves have been coming to light in recent years and the Jewish community and activists have been working to ensure that the graves are officially marked. The aim is to give the Holocaust victims a dignified grave and to secure the spots so they are officially recognized. The last such commemoration took place on Thursday in Wojslawice, a small town in eastern Poland.