Afghan Taliban’s victory boosts Pakistan’s radicals

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban win in Afghanistan is giving a boost to militants in neighboring Pakistan. The Pakistani Taliban, known as the TTP, have become emboldened in tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan. They hope to regain control in these areas that they lost in an offensive by the Pakistani military nearly seven years ago. Taliban rule in Afghanistan also fuels the broader, toxic mix of radical religious parties in Pakistan, where polls show wide support for a Taliban-style government. Islamabad is trying to open negotiations with the TTP, but that risks only stoking the group’s ambitions.