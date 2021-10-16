In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans in New Hampshire are struggling to contain a party wing that’s promoting conspiracy views about the COVID-19 vaccine and pushing back against federal vaccine mandates. The latest dust-up involves one of the Republican-controlled legislature’s most powerful members. The lawmaker distributed a report to his colleagues that falsely suggested millions of people were dying from the vaccine and that it was the “greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world.” The Republican House speaker calls it “absolute craziness.” The lawmaker who sent out the report has resigned as head of a powerful finance committee but remains in the legislature.