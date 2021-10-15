Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police and media reports said that a Conservative lawmaker was stabbed during a meeting with constituents in eastern England on Friday. A man has been arrested. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered. Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea which is a seaside town east of London.