Ex-Minneapolis officer seeks 41 months in 911 caller’s death

AP National News

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home are asking that their client be sentenced to 41 months on a lesser charge. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count — but the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction last month. Noor will be sentenced on Oct. 21 on the manslaughter count. State guidelines call for anywhere from 41 to 57 months for that charge. It’s not clear what prosecutors will seek. The presumptive sentence is four years.