Turkey: Russia, US failed to restrain Syrian Kurdish militia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has accused Russia and the United States of failing to keep to their promise to restrain Kurdish militia in Syria. He says that’s forcing Ankara to take action to eliminate the threat. The comments Wednesday come after Turkey’s president warned that his country was losing patience after a series of attacks from Syria and suggested that Turkey could carry out a new military foray into Syria. Turkey has conducted numerous military interventions in Syria to drive Kurdish militia away from its border. In 2019, it reached separate agreements with Russia and the United States for the militia’s withdrawal from the border areas.