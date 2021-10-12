BTS suits, Dolly Parton dress to be sold at charity auction

AP National News

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The custom suits BTS wore for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year are among the items that will be sold at an auction benefitting the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity. The seven-member K-pop group wore custom Louis Vuitton suits to perform their hit “Dynamite” during March’s Grammy Awards, the first time the megastars had performed at music’s marquee awards ceremony. A white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold on Jan. 30. MusiCares helps provide health and other safety net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.