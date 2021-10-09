US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday night. It came just one day after a lower court in Austin sided with the Biden administration and suspended the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law prohibits abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The New Orleans-based appeals court granted an emergency order that puts the law back in place for now, pending a review of the state’s appeal.