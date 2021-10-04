Florida: Gator attacks, hurts woman after she falls in canal

AP National News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say an alligator attacked and injured a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal. St. Petersburg police say the woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal early Monday. News outlets reported that the woman is in her 50s. She was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms and reported in stable condition. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said a trapper captured the gator and it measured nearly 11 feet in length. An alligator interacting with humans is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet long.