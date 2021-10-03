Small plane crashes into building in Italy; 8 reported dead

AP National News

ROME (AP) — A small private plane has crashed into a vacant office building in a Milan suburb. Italian news reports said all eight persons aboard were killed. Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon near a subway station in San Donato Milanese. Fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached to confirm the reports of eight fatalities. The firefighters said several cars in a parking lot were set ablaze. But apparently there were no occupants of the vehicles. Italian media said the plane was flying between Milan’s Linate airport Olbia airport on the Italian island of Sardinia. The two-story building apparently was under renovation.