China investigates ex-official who led major corruption case

BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese justice minister has become a target of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. The Communist Party’s discipline commission announced Saturday that former Justice Minister and Vice Minister of Public Security Fu Zhenghua is under investigation for severe violations of party discipline and law. It did not provide details. It’s unclear why Fu would become a target of the anti-corruption campaign. Fu led the probe of one of the most senior officials convicted in the campaign who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.