Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican museums have opened a massive show of 1,525 pre-Hispanic artifacts, more than half of which were recovered from abroad. Mexico has long had a problem with collectors or traffickers taking artifacts out of the country, even though that has been illegal since 1972. But 881 of the sculptures, vessels and other artifacts on display in Mexico City were returned, either voluntarily by foreign collectors or through police seizures abroad. The pieces on display come from pre-Hispanic cultures like the Mayas, Aztecs and Olmecs. They were returned from the United States, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands.