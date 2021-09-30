Rights group says 50 detained after Belarus KGB shooting

AP National News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group in Belarus says more than 50 people have been detained in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a KGB officer dead. The Viasna group said Thursday that the detentions appeared to be connected to comments made on social media about the incident. It said those arrested face charges of insulting government officials and inciting “social enmity,” which carry sentences of up to 12 years in prison. Belarusian authorities reported the incident on Tuesday night, alleging that “an especially dangerous criminal” opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”