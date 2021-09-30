Britney’s father is out, but scrutiny of him just beginning

AP National News

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her attorney have successfully driven her father from the conservatorship that runs her life and controls her money. But they say they are not nearly done investigating him and his actions during the 13 years he was the main power behind the conservatorship. Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny suspended James Spears on Wednesday. Experts say it’s possible the increased scrutiny of the case that will be allowed in his absence could bring attention from law enforcement regarding the management of his daughter’s money and the tight control he long exercised over her life.