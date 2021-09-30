Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves hospital after weeks

AP National News

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month. He wrote on Instagram that he is happy to be home and thanked the doctors who attended to him. The 80-year-old removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery. Doctors from the Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement that Pelé “is stable and will continue with chemotherapy.” In recent days, Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.