A ‘dangerous cabal’? Alito says high court is no such thing

AP National News

By CASEY SMITH and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press/Report for America

Justice Samuel Alito is pushing back against criticism that recent Supreme Court actions in major cases have been done hastily and in the shadows. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, Alito took aim at critics of three recent decisions. Beginning in late August the court reinstated a Trump-era immigration program, allowed evictions that had been paused by the coronavirus pandemic to resume and allowed a Texas law severely limiting abortion to go into effect. All three cases were brought to the court as emergency motions and were decided without the court’s more typical full briefing and oral argument. That process has been called the court’s “shadow docket.”