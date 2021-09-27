Vaccination deadline arrives for NY healthcare workers

AP National News

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated arrived with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by staffers refusing to be inoculated. Hospital administrators prepared contingency plans that included cutting back on noncritical services and limited admissions at nursing homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this weekend she was prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members, retirees and workers outside New York. All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday.