Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90

AP National News

By JOSH FUNK

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska billionaire Walter Scott has died at the age of 90. The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that Scott founded said Scott died Saturday. The foundation did not mention a cause of death. Scott was the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm. He helped oversee Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha. Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his deathScott and his late wife Suzanne gave large sums to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Colorado State University.