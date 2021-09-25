Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

AP National News

ROME (AP) — Thousands of people have demonstrated in cities across Italy to support Afghan women. They’re demanding continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let the women participate in the educational and political life of the country. Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women when it found itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to be recognized at the Kabul airport and evacuated