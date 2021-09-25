3 children killed in Croatia; Suspect thought to be father

AP National News

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia’s capital say a 56-year-old man is suspected of killing three young children. Local media identified the man as the children’s father. The state prosecutor in Zagreb said the suspect, an Austrian citizen, was suspected of “grave murder… at the harm of three underage children.” Police said earlier that officers found the children’s bodies and a man in poor condition in a Zagreb apartment around 2 a.m. Saturday after they had been informed of an attempted suicide. Croatian media reported that the man had posted on Facebook about financial and emotional problems. News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy.