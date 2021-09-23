Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as “the Quad” on Friday. The meeting will wrap up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries. Biden’s meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the U.S. president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy. He wants to focus greater attention on the Pacific in the face of what the U.S. sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the region.